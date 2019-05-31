Ohio governor: Warrants for serious crimes should be prioritized

Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio’s lack of an organized statewide warrant system has created a growing backlog of unserved arrest warrants for serious violent crimes.

DeWine says a task force studying changes to Ohio’s arrest-warrant system has identified two dozen serious crimes, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping, that law enforcement should make a priority when seeking suspects.

A task force report released Friday recommends that authorities be required to enter warrants for serious crimes into state and national crime data systems within 48 hours of warrants being issued.

It also recommended that Ohio commit to developing a statewide electronic warrant system.

DeWine convened the task force after a series of stories by The Columbus Dispatch that uncovered numerous flaws in Ohio’s and the country’s warrant systems.



Information from: The Columbus Dispatch