Ohio governor to sign ‘Collin’s Law’ for tougher hazing penalties

FILE – In this March 5, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tougher criminal penalties for hazing are expected take effect in Ohio this fall under legislation that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is set to sign Tuesday.

“Collin’s Law” is named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died in 2018. Momentum for the proposal grew after Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz died in March following another alleged fraternity hazing.

The parents of both young men are slated to join DeWine in Columbus for the signing ceremony. Under the new law, hazing involving forced consumption of drugs or alcohol that seriously harms someone would be a third-degree felony punishable with possible prison time.