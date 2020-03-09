Ohio governor to announce changes to paroled inmate monitoring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is announcing changes to the way Ohio monitors inmates who have been released from prison but are still being monitored by the state.

The governor ordered a review of the state parole system following the alleged involvement of a recently released offender in a crash that killed two 6-year-old-cousins last year.

An initial review ordered by DeWine found the defendant’s supervision followed policy.

But the Republican governor wanted to know if current policies were correct.

He planned to release a report Monday addressing electronic GPS monitoring, offender risk assessments, and parole officers’ caseloads.

