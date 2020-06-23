Ohio governor tested for virus as daily cases see slight decrease

Ohio reported a slight decrease in daily coronavirus cases following a series of higher-than-average day-to-day increases.

Last week, the number of cases started to uptick in what Gov. Mike DeWine identified as a “worrisome” rise in cases in five southwestern Ohio counties.

The governor also loosened restrictions in the state so that every Ohioan is able to be tested for the coronavirus through a number of pop-up testing sites that will be opening.

The state is also trying to make up for lack of health checkups for children after the coronavirus pandemic led to a significant decrease in pediatric vaccinations.

