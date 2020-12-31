Ohio governor signs bill requiring burial of fetal remains

FILE—In this file photo from March 14, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a coronavirus news conference at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.

The bill updates a current law that requires aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but “humane” is not further defined. Mike Gonidakis is President of Ohio Right to Life. He calls the bill a vital piece of pro-life legislation. The measure signed into law Wednesday was opposed by abortion rights groups including Planned Parenthood.

The ACLU of Ohio has said that abortion clinics already follow state-regulated procedures for the safe and appropriate handling of biological tissue.

