Ohio governor seeks pay freezes, cuts, as pandemic slams revenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking pay freezes and cuts for state employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to depress tax revenue.

Kimberly Murnieks is DeWine’s director of the Office of Budget and Management. She said Monday that updated forecasts for the budget year beginning July 1 now show a $2.5 billion hole in state funding.

In response Murnieks said her office will ask lawmakers to freeze pay for non-union employees beginning in July.

Murnieks is also ordering pay cuts of 3.8% for non-union workers and 4% for cabinet directors, which would include her own salary.

