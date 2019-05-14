Ohio governor pushes adoption of police pursuit standards

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants a state board to develop a law enforcement standard regarding police pursuits.

The Republican governor says that too often people are killed or seriously injured when drivers flee from police.

The governor says minimum agency standards would create a consistent approach to pursuits to help save lives.

DeWine on Monday asked Ohio’s Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to develop the standards.

The board currently develops standards governing the use of deadly force, recruitment and hiring, and body cameras, among other issues.

The Department of Public Safety says at least 545 departments employing more than 28,000 officers have either met the existing standards or are working to meet them.