Ohio governor proposes $10 million for police body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement agencies in Ohio will be able to buy body-worn cameras through a $10 million grant Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in his budget.

DeWine said Wednesday that just over 180 of the state’s about 900 law enforcement agencies both have body cameras for officers and are following the standards set by a state advisory board.

The governor says the cost of the camera technology, storing the footage it produces and even hiring personnel to fill public records request for it is expensive for midsize and rural police departments and sheriff’s offices.