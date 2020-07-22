Ohio governor orders residents to wear masks in public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a mandatory mask order, requiring all residents to wear face coverings in public.

The order starts Thursday at 6 p.m., the governor said.

Beginning tomorrow at 6:00pm, citizens in all Ohio counties will be under a mandatory mask order while out in public. pic.twitter.com/UqLEzT3Mly — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

The mandate impacts all Ohio residents over 10 years old, DeWine said. Those with medical conditions, or those playing sports or exercising or eating or drinking are exempt, along with those who are officiants at religious services or involved in public safety.

Masks must be worn at all times when:

at an indoor location that’s not a residence

outdoors, when unable to keep 6 foot social distance from those not in your household

when waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation like a taxi, car service, or private rideshare

“Wearing masks will make a difference,” DeWine tweeted. “It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.”