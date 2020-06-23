Ohio governor not in favor of removing Columbus statue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that while he’s not in favor of the removal of statues of Columbus, he’s open to discussions that arise about people’s place in history.

DeWine said Thursday he’s not overly bothered by the removal of statues commemorating Confederate soldiers because his great-great-grandfather fought for the Union and was imprisoned in a Confederate prisoner of war camp.

But DeWine also said that pulling every statute down because someone wasn’t perfect probably isn’t a good idea.

Columbus State Community College has removed its statue of Columbus and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther wants a City Hall statue to go.

