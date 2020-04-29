Ohio governor: No graduations if they amount to mass gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WANE) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has clarified that high school graduations can’t be permitted if they amount to mass gatherings.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that the most preferred option is a virtual ceremony conducted online. Next is a drive-in ceremony allowing students to drive someplace to pick up a diploma, followed by gatherings of 10 people or fewer.

The governor also says that while it’s time to graduate, it’s not time to hold graduation parties.

Governor DeWine reminded Ohio educators that they must ensure social distancing during any and all graduation ceremonies.

The Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Health has issued the following suggestions for local schools and health departments:

Virtual graduation ceremonies (preferred)

Drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas

Outdoor ceremonies with 10 people or less who are socially distanced

Additional guidance can be found on the Ohio Department of Education’s website.

“Ohio has 612 school districts. Each school district must work with their local health department to make sure that their plan is in accordance with public health guidelines to deal with the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “I understand how hard it is for the Class of 2020. This is not how any of us envisioned your graduation, but I am confident that our schools will be resourceful and creative in how they can honor you.”

Governor DeWine also stressed that any graduation parties cannot exceed 10 people in one space.

Meanwhile, DeWine said the state has acquired and distributed 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment throughout Ohio, believed to be the largest shipment in Ohio history.

