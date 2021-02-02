Ohio governor, first lady, receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Republican governor and his wife were eligible because both are older than 70. That’s the age group that could receive vaccines in Ohio beginning this week.

This morning, Governor DeWine and First Lady @FranDeWine received their first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine. They both qualified to receive the vaccine this week as part of @OHdeptofhealth's phased vaccination plan ➡ https://t.co/1wP3wDi8rR pic.twitter.com/jB9Gpt58XZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 2, 2021

DeWine said previously he would not cut in line for the shot but would wait his turn.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett administered the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday at his southwestern Ohio clinic.

The state Department of Health says more than 850,000 people have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine as of Monday. That is about 7% of the population.