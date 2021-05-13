Ohio governor ending $300 weekly federal coronavirus payment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the state is ending its participation in the federal program providing $300 of weekly pandemic unemployment funds.

DeWine, a Republican, said Thursday the state will stop participating as of June 26.

Related Content How much would a person have to make an hour to match what they collect in unemployment? We did the math

Multiple states have announced the end of the benefit, which came on top of state unemployment payments.

Business groups said the weekly payment was making it difficult to recruit employees.

Critics of ending the payments say workers have multiple reasons why they might not be returning to the workforce.

The state human services agency says it has distributed more than $10.8 billion in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments since the coronavirus pandemic began.