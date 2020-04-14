Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Tuesday for condemned prisoners Romell Broom, James Hanna, and Douglas Coley.

The inmates had been scheduled to die in June, July and August, respectively.

DeWine once again blamed the reprieves on the state’s inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies.

DeWine’s reprieves didn’t mention the coronavirus epidemic, and the governor had issued similar reprieves as recently as February.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.