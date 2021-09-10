Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

FILE – In this July 13, 2021 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine promotes a new entrance ramp onto I-70 in downtown Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says Democratic President Joe Biden made a mistake in ordering new federal vaccine requirements.

DeWine says the country should focus on the science of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, arguing the vaccine is the best tool to do that.

I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread – the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID – but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2021

But he said Friday that people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination.

DeWine has shied away from mandates in recent months, though he opposes a House bill that would ban employers from issuing their own vaccine requirements.

Biden’s announcement could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers, and federal contractors.