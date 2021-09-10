Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says Democratic President Joe Biden made a mistake in ordering new federal vaccine requirements.
DeWine says the country should focus on the science of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, arguing the vaccine is the best tool to do that.
But he said Friday that people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination.
DeWine has shied away from mandates in recent months, though he opposes a House bill that would ban employers from issuing their own vaccine requirements.
Biden’s announcement could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers, and federal contractors.