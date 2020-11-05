Ohio governor appoints new health director as virus rages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed a new Health Department director and brought on a chief medical officer as the coronavirus rages in the state.

The Republican governor announced the appointments Thursday just minutes after he reported several record-high pandemic statistics, including hospitalizations and daily cases.

DeWine also says that for the first time all Ohio counties are now high-incident locations for the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor announced that Stephanie McCloud, current director of the state insurance fund for injured workers, will lead the Health Department.

He also appointed OhioHealth hospital system executive Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as the agency’s chief medical officer.

