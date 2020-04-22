Ohio governor announces easing up of elective surgery ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to ease up on the prohibition of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeWine said Wednesday that doctors can now review postponed procedures and surgeries with patients in terms of their current health situation and quality of life.

The governor says doctors and patients can make a joint decision about whether to proceed.

DeWine said patients must be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19. They must also be told of the impact of contracting the illness during the post-operative recovery process.

Ohio has more than 14,000 cases, including 610 deaths.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.