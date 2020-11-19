Ohio gov: GOP bill to limit health orders can’t become law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is trying to convince lawmakers not to pass legislation that would limit the powers of his administration and health officials as the virus’ spread across Ohio reaches new peaks.

DeWine designated one of the state’s most populous areas, Franklin County, home to Columbus, as a purple zone on the state’s color-coded alert system.

The designation is the highest on the state’s system and indicates the area was flagged for hitting six indicators, including sustained increases in cases and in coronavirus-related hospital admissions.