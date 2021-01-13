Ohio gov. activates National Guard ahead of potential riots

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the Ohio National Guard directs traffic away from the debate hall in Cleveland where the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was being held. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 that he has activated 580 National Guard men and women in preparations for potentially armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has activated 580 National Guard members Tuesday in preparation for what the FBI identified as massive armed protests planned to take place in Columbus and every state capital in the country leading up to Inauguration Day.

The Republican governor authorized National Guardsmen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21 to conduct training and be prepared in case called upon to police the armed riots authorities say are planned at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio Statehouse.

DeWine is falling in line with several other governors who received a warning from the FBI on Monday to prepare for potentially dangerous riots at capitols in all 50 states.