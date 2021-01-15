Ohio gov. activates more National Guard as Columbus shutters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has activated more than 1,000 Ohio National Guard soldiers to head to Washington in preparations for anticipated armed protests ahead of Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

DeWine says the request came from the U.S. National Guard Bureau on Thursday night. The governor previously authorized more than 700 Guard members for service in Washington.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Friday announced the closure of a number of city buildings downtown, including City Hall, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mayor along with Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan and other city leaders urged residents to stay home and avoid the downtown area until after Inauguration Day.