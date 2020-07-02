Ohio father accused of abusing son is indicted on murder charges

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A father accused of abusing his 10-year-old son, who died last year, is now facing murder charges in a new indictment that also brings more counts against his girlfriend.

Al-Mutahan McLean faces four counts of murder, two counts of child endangerment and single counts of involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping in the indictment handed up Wednesday.

He also faces felonious assault and rape charges that he had pleaded not guilty to last December, shortly after the death of Takoda Collins.

Authorities have said his body was cut and bruised, and he had apparently been locked in a dirty attic and held under water before he died.

