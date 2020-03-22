Ohio enacts stay-at-home order as virus cases spread

(AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is enacting a stay-at-home order as cases spiked to a total of more than 350 in the state.

DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, although he said the order includes things he’s already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs.

DeWine’s office said Sunday the spreading virus has infected more than 350 people, up more than 100 in a day, with more than 80 in hospitals.

His office reports that three people have died.

We don't look to see a bunch of people arrested. This is not what we want to accomplish. By doing the #StayHome health order, we can convey the seriousness of this. The businesses that stay open must figure out how to follow these guidelines. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

I want to reemphasize that we worked with businesses in #Ohio — they expressed that we need consistency in the supply chain. They want states to be consistent, and this is what is consistent with what industry groups leading this conversation say is needed. @LtGovHusted — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

