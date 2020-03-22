Ohio enacts stay-at-home order as virus cases spread

(AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is enacting a stay-at-home order as cases spiked to a total of more than 350 in the state.
DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, although he said the order includes things he’s already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs.
DeWine’s office said Sunday the spreading virus has infected more than 350 people, up more than 100 in a day, with more than 80 in hospitals.
His office reports that three people have died.
