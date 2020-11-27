Ohio elections chief certifies 2020 general election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s state elections chief certified the results of the November general election on Friday, awarding the state’s 18 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose broadcast the certification on government television, as well as in a live Facebook event.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden fell short of Trump in the state by about 8 percentage points, giving the Republican president a slightly smaller margin of victory in the state than four years ago.

After originally writing off Ohio, the former vice president made an 11th-hour campaign push into the state that Democrats have conceded was too little, too late.