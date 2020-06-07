Ohio capital’s mayor lifts curfew as Floyd protests continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The mayor of Ohio’s capital city has rescinded his order for a continuing 10 p.m. curfew during ongoing protests.

The decision by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther came Saturday, the day after a federal lawsuit was filed that challenged the order because acts of vandalism have largely dissipated.

Ginther said he made the decision after consulting with City Attorney Zach Klein.

Ginther said he was pleased with what he called better communication and greater collaboration between police and protesters in recent days.

Ginther put the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place May 30 after vandalism and thefts from multiple businesses.

