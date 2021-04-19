Ohio capital city leaders call for protests to stay peaceful

Bishop Timothy Clarke of First Church of God in Columbus, right, calls for peaceful protests during a news conference Monday, April 19, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The conclusion of the trial for the officer charged in killing George Floyd in May of 2020 in Minneapolis approaches. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Politicians, religious leaders and community activists in Ohio’s capital city are calling for protests to remain peaceful as a verdict nears in the trial in the death of George Floyd.

The call for calm also comes as Columbus is experiencing a record spike in gun violence and is reeling from another fatal police shooting.

Bishop Timothy Clarke leads the First Church of God in Columbus. He also oversaw the funerals of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre Hill, Black men killed by white officers in December.

At a Monday news conference he implored people to carry out protests peacefully.