Ohio capital city leaders call for protests to stay peaceful

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Politicians, religious leaders and community activists in Ohio’s capital city are calling for protests to remain peaceful as a verdict nears in the trial in the death of George Floyd.
The call for calm also comes as Columbus is experiencing a record spike in gun violence and is reeling from another fatal police shooting.
Bishop Timothy Clarke leads the First Church of God in Columbus. He also oversaw the funerals of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre Hill, Black men killed by white officers in December.
At a Monday news conference he implored people to carry out protests peacefully.
