Ohio board developing mass protest law enforcement standard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio board is developing a statewide standard for police departments to follow when dealing with the mass protests.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called for the standard after protests broke out in May and June following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Karhlton Moore is director of the state’s Office of Criminal Justice Services.

He says the standard can help departments that had never dealt with such protests before, but is also meant to assist bigger agencies in reviewing their tactics.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board previously created standards for use of deadly force, recruiting and retention, body cameras, among others.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.