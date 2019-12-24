Ohio BMV to notify customers of vehicle safety recalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to begin a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process.

The bureau says customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020.

The vehicle safety recall information will be printed on registration renewal notices sent through the mail.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says putting recall information on vehicle registration notices will alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues. He says the goal is to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

Officials say an open recall will not interfere with Ohioans’ ability to renew their vehicle registration.

