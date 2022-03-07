COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP lawmakers have proposed legislation that would prohibit villages, cities and other local governments from banning short-term rentals in their communities.

The bill is aimed at housing options offered by companies such as AirBNB or vacation stay company VRBO.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur is a Republican from Ashtabula in northeastern Ohio.

She told the House State and Local Government Committee last month the measure protects the rights of private property owners.

The bill has the backing of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and multiple short-term rental owners.

The Ohio Municipal League opposes the legislation, saying it violates constitutional home rule powers.