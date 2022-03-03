COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican-controlled Legislature has approved a bill eliminating the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers they’re carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill requires only that such people provide the information if asked by an officer.

The House and Senate approved the proposal’s final version Wednesday and sent it to Gov. Mike DeWine, who’s expected to sign it.

Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.