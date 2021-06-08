Ohio AG suit seeks declaration of Google as public utility

National/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking a court to declare Google a public utility and to regulate it as one.

The Republican official filed the lawsuit alleging that Google has overreached its dominance in a way that is discriminatory and anti-competitive to Ohio residents.

Yost says the filing makes Ohio the first state in the country to seek a court declaration that Google is a public utility that should be subject to government regulation.

The recent complaint is the second lawsuit Yost has filed against Google since December.

The first was a multi-state antitrust investigation into Google’s business patterns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss