Ohio AG rejects recreational pot issue lacking valid signers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for lack of valid signatures.

Yost said in a release Monday that he did not take steps to determine whether the latest proposal to lift restrictions on marijuana was fair and truthful because the signature threshold was missed.

Yost said only 271 of 1,248 signatures submitted by backers of the “Marijuana Rights and Regulations” were valid.

At least 1,000 valid signatures from Ohio registered voters are needed to proceed.

Yost rejected summary language on a separate earlier proposal.

