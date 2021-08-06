Ohio AG rejects language in legal marijuana petition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has rejected summary language in a petition to legalize marijuana use and sales in the state.

Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday listed seven deficiencies in the petition filed by a group called Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.

Among the technical problems Yost cited in the summary language was that it fails to inform signers of the petition about the measure’s “character and limitations.”

The group wants to make it legal for adults 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces (71 grams) of marijuana and grow as many as six plants inside their homes.