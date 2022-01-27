Officials: Man fatally shot by bailiff during eviction in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say a man has been fatally shot by a Cleveland Housing Court bailiff during an attempted eviction.

A news release says the man was shot around noon Thursday and died at a hospital. Officials say two bailiffs knocked on a door at an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side and that no one answered. They then enlisted the help of a maintenance worker to get inside.

Officials say the man opened the door and assaulted the bailiffs and workers with a blunt object, prompting one of the bailiffs to shoot him. The man’s identity has not been released.

Cleveland police Force Investigation Team is investigating.

