Official: Cause of boat storage fire might never be known

LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An official says the cause of a fire that destroyed a marina building with hundreds of boats might never be known because of the extensive damage.

The building’s roof and sides collapsed Friday at Toledo Beach Marina in Monroe County in southeastern Michigan.

An estimated 200 boats were stored inside. State police will investigate. But the fire chief in LaSalle Township says the cause could be elusive. Randy Howe says, “Things had to be torn apart to actually take care of the fire.” Howe says he’d be surprised if investigators can pinpoint it.