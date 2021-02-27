Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, center, updates the media on the investigation of a shooting at George Washington Carver High School where a law enforcement officer was fatally shot as a basketball game was being played in New Orleans, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans has been fatally shot.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters that a man tried to enter the game Friday evening and got into an altercation with a staff member.

The officer went to intervene, and the man shot him in the chest. The officer later died at a hospital. The suspect was quickly arrested.

The basketball game was stopped and ultimately called off. Police did not immediately name the officer or the suspect. The officer was a deputy constable with the Second City Court and a Tulane University police officer.