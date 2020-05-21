Nursing home deaths account for 70% of Ohio’s overall total

Melissa and Lexie Hoinski have lunch at an outdoor restaurant, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Ohio’s nursing homes is now over 1,200.

That means long-term centers account for seven out of 10 deaths from the virus in the state.

The latest Ohio Department of Health statistics include all of the coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, 1,246 residents of Ohio’s long-term care facilities have died from the virus.

Ohio’s governor has said he’s working on a plan to ramp up testing for the coronavirus at nursing homes.

That includes deploying 14 teams of Ohio National Guard members to assist with the testing.

