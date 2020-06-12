Nike, NFL and others to start giving workers Juneteenth off

In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike, the NFL and other businesses are giving their employees a paid day off on Juneteenth for the first time. This is the latest example of how American employers are responding to protests that have placed additional attention on racial injustice in the U.S.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when Major General Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and slavery. Although slavery was already abolished more than two years earlier by the Emancipation Proclamation, it continued in some areas.

