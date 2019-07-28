Newborn found dead in Texas Applebee’s trashcan

Irving, Texas (CNN) — Police in Texas are investigating after a dead newborn was found inside a trashcan at an Applebee’s.

Irving police responded to the restaurant on a report of an unconscious person shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. They arrived to find a newborn dead inside a trashcan in the restroom.

Police said the child was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trashcan. The mother left the restaurant afterward.

Employees found the body while cleaning the restroom about 30 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department in Texas. According to police, the mother has not been located.