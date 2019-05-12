New Zealand family shares same names with royals

All four children in a New Zealand family practiced their royal waves on Saturday, after it was revealed all have Royal namesakes following Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan naming their newborn son Archie earlier this week.

The children’s mother, Jo Stafford from a southeastern region on New Zealand’s South Island, says Archie was the icing on the cake.

The Stafford’s children are Charlotte, 11, Harry, 9, George, 7, and Archie, 4.

While the Stafford’s are stopping at four children, they say they liked the names Lucy and Freddie, if royal baby Archie were ever to have a sister or brother.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced on May 8th they had named their newborn son, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie.

