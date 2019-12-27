New video shows SEALs describing a ‘crazier and crazier’ Edward Gallagher

NEW YORK (CNN/AP) — Confidential video given to the New York Times appears to show Navy SEALs describing apparent war crimes committed by SEAL leader and Fort Wayne native Edward Gallagher.

Members of SEAL Team Seven were interviewed about the accusations against the highly decorated Special Operations chief.

“The guy got crazier and crazier,” one said.

Another said Gallagher was “perfectly OK with killing anybody.”

Gallagher faced nearly a dozen charges, including allegedly murdering a teenage member of ISIS. He was ultimately acquitted of most charges but convicted of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State extremist in Iraq.

Afterward, President Donald Trump, who had tweeted support for Gallagher and stated that his case had been “handled very badly from the beginning,” ordered the Navy to restore Gallagher’s rank. Soon after, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer was fired for his handling of the war crimes case.

Gallagher later submitted his request to retire.