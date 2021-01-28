New electric truck maker to finish first prototypes in March

FILE – This Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo shows the electric Endurance pick-up truck at Lordstown Motors Corporation, in Lordstown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An upstart electric vehicle maker in Ohio says it expects to complete the prototypes of its new pickup truck in March.

Lordstown Motors Corp. also said Thursday that it remains on target to start full production of the Endurance trucks in the fall.

That work will take place at a former General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown.

Lordstown Motors acquired the plant from GM in 2019 after the automaker shut down production there.

The startup says it will hire hundreds of people to build to the first line of Endurance trucks.

But its long-term plan is to add thousands of jobs.