Neiman Marcus, H&M to sell used clothes, handbags

Retailers Neiman Marcus and H&M are taking a gamble to win over younger shoppers. Both companies are making moves into the second-hand clothing market.

Neiman Marcus bought a minority stake in resale website Fashionphile in April. H&M plans to test a resale program in Sweden.

They are going after the $28 billion resale clothing market, which some analysts forecast will reach $51 billion by 2023.

The segment has grown 21 times faster than the overall industry over the past three years. That’s because millennial and gen-z shoppers are more cost and environmentally conscious than more traditional shoppers.

Neiman Marcus says Fashionphile customers will be able to drop off used items at its retail locations.

