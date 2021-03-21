NCAA opens up weight lifting facility for women’s teams

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Teams at the NCAA women’s basketball tournament finally have a weight room.
A day after the NCAA was heavily criticized for not having an adequate facility for the women’s teams to lift, the organization created a fully stocked workout room at the convention center in San Antonio near the practice courts.
The NCAA had originally told teams in a manual that there wouldn’t be a weight room facility until after the second round when only 16 teams would remain.
