NCAA hit hard by pandemic, spent $68 million on legal fees

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown. The NCAA Board of Directors is expected to greenlight one of the biggest changes in the history of college athletics when it clears the way for athletes to start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that have stood for decades. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The NCAA spent nearly $68 million on legal services during the fiscal year 2019-20, according to tax documents.

NCAA revenue was down more than 50% over the previous year, from more than $1.1 billion to just over $520 million. That drop is blamed mostly on the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in the association’s appeal of a federal court’s ruling in an antitrust case.

Nearly $35 million of those legal expenses were spent on defense of the so-called Alston antitrust case.