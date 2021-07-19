NCAA hit hard by pandemic, spent $68 million on legal fees

The NCAA spent nearly $68 million on legal services during the fiscal year 2019-20, according to tax documents.
NCAA revenue was down more than 50% over the previous year, from more than $1.1 billion to just over $520 million. That drop is blamed mostly on the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in the association’s appeal of a federal court’s ruling in an antitrust case.
Nearly $35 million of those legal expenses were spent on defense of the so-called Alston antitrust case.
