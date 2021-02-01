National gas price average increases for 4th straight week as demand rises

(GasBuddy) Make it four straight- the national average has risen for the fourth week in a row, rising 1.9 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.42 Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average price of diesel has risen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $2.65 per gallon.

“Gas price increases continue to slow down as oil prices fail to continue moving upward, even as gasoline demand continues to show new signs of improving recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began. The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil’s rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path.”

Oil prices have held near their multi-month highs as of late, with overall weakness in the stock market also holding back oil from a new rally. In early trade Monday, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 48 cents to $52.68 per barrel, just ahead of last Monday’s $52.13 level. In addition, Brent crude oil was up 62 cents at $55.66 per barrel, ever so slightly higher than last Monday’s $55.31 per barrel price. With demand for crude oil lifting and a polar vortex shaping up for mid-February, oil prices may see additional upside. COVID-19 cases continue to drop as well, helping to boost optimism that demand for oil will continue to rebound.

Last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed a large 9.9 million barrel drop in U.S. oil inventories as exports surged by 1.1 million barrels per day to 3.36 million barrels per day. In addition, crude oil imports sagged nearly 1 million barrels per day to 5 million barrels per day. Gasoline inventories did post a 2.5 million barrel increase, but still stand 5.2% lower than year ago levels. Distillate inventories fell 800,000 barrels and now stand 12.5% higher than a year ago. Refinery utilization slipped 0.8% to 81.7%, likely ahead of refineries beginning an abbreviated maintenance season. Total U.S. oil inventories stand 2.5% higher than a year ago.

At gas pumps across the country, it was another mixed week, with just over half of states seeing average gas prices rise.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists was down 10 cents to $2.29 per gallon, followed by $2.39, $2.19 and $2.35.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $3.29 per gallon, up 11 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.02 per gallon, up 2 cents from a week ago.

The median U.S. price is $2.34 per gallon, up 5 cents from last week and about 8 cents lower than the national average.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.09), Louisiana ($2.10) and Texas ($2.10), while the highest priced states were California ($3.40), Hawaii ($3.27) and Washington ($2.82).