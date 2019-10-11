National Coming Out Day: A day to be proud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Every LGBTQ person has their own, unique, coming out story and October 11th, for many, is a day to share it.

In the United States, National Coming Out Day is observed each year on October 11th, the anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

Many people choose this day to come out to family and friends as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer.

It’s also a day for people to share their coming out stories to help others through the process.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of National Coming Out Day.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, about half of all Americans have someone close to them who is gay or lesbian. For transgender people, that number is only one in 10.

The organization says National Coming Out Day was first observed as “a reminder that one of our most basic tools is the power of coming out.” It goes on to say that “when people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality under the law.”

The day this year comes as the Supreme Court consider arguments that federal civil rights laws banning workplace discrimination based on sex also include gender identity.