NASA wants to send your name to Mars

Although it will be years before the first humans set foot on Mars, NASA is giving the public an opportunity to send their names — etched on microchips — to the Red Planet with NASA’s Mars 2020 rover.

NASA has announced it will use an electron beam to etch the submitted names onto a silicon chip with lines of text smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair.

At that size, more than a million names can be inscribed on a single dime-size microchip. The chip (or chips) will ride on the rover to Mars under a glass cover.

The rover is scheduled to launch as early as July 2020, with the spacecraft expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021. The robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth.

To add your name to the list, CLICK HERE.

“As we get ready to launch this historic Mars mission, we want everyone to share in this journey of exploration,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) in Washington. “It’s an exciting time for NASA, as we embark on this voyage to answer profound questions about our neighboring planet, and even the origins of life itself.”

NASA has done this before – it sent 2 million names on its InSight mission to Mars.