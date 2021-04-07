Music returns to Lincoln Center as New York Philharmonic performs for heath care workers

Members of the New York Philharmonic gave an outdoor concert at Lincoln Center for heath care workers on Wednesday, 13 months after the novel coronavirus pandemic decimated their season.

The Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera and Broadway theaters were darkened on March 12 last year by the pandemic.

Members of the New York Philharmonic perform on the Lincoln Center campus as part of Restart Stages at Lincoln Center, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Philharmonic launched some bandwagon concerts across the area last Aug. 28 but had not performed for an audience at Lincoln Center for more than a year.

It hopes to resume subscription performances in September, around the time the Met plans to open if the opera company can overcome expired and expiring labor contracts.

The concert was the first of “Restart Stages,” in which Lincoln Center is creating 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces across its campus.