Multiple people shot, including officer, at Knoxville, TN high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon, the Knoxville Police Department says.

“The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families,” said Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

The Knoxville Police Department officer that was shot has been transported to UT Medical Center.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told NewsNation affiliate WATE she spoke to the officer who was shot, and that they are awake. There is no word on the condition of any other victims. The WATE reporter on the scene says there are vehicles from the medical examiner’s office there.

Authorities say the investigation and scene are active at this time, and ask people to avoid the area.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children.



The Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agency are responding to the scene according to the agency.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement calling it a “difficult and tragic situation.” He added it is “apparently a school shooting,” but did not have a lot of details yet.

As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 12, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WATE contributed to this report