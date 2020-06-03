Mother fights order allowing death of ill son in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mother who lost custody of her terminally ill son to the state of Alabama is fighting a court order to stop life support and let the child die naturally.

The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled in favor of the mother Tuesday and effectively blocked a plan to withhold resuscitation measures. The judges ruled that a court-appointed attorney didn’t have the authority to act as the child’s representative in end-of-life decisions. The opinion doesn’t name the child or their mother. But it says the child has a degenerative neurological disease and a life-threatening skin disorder.

