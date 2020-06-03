Mother fights order allowing death of ill son in Alabama

National/World

by: KIM CHANDLER

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mother who lost custody of her terminally ill son to the state of Alabama is fighting a court order to stop life support and let the child die naturally.

The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals ruled in favor of the mother Tuesday and effectively blocked a plan to withhold resuscitation measures. The judges ruled that a court-appointed attorney didn’t have the authority to act as the child’s representative in end-of-life decisions. The opinion doesn’t name the child or their mother. But it says the child has a degenerative neurological disease and a life-threatening skin disorder.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss